The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.