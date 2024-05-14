The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 393.60 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market cap of £245.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,784.09 and a beta of 0.37. The Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.15).

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

