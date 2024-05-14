The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Property Franchise Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 393.60 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market cap of £245.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,784.09 and a beta of 0.37. The Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.15).
