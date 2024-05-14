The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on June 7th

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $315.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

