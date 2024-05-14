TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.5 %

TXMD opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

