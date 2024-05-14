Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,742 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Toast by 8,181.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Toast by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

