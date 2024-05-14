Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

