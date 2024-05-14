TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target Raised to GBX 326 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 256 ($3.22) to GBX 326 ($4.09) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group Price Performance
TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.
Insider Activity
In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.80), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($342,795.98). Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TP ICAP Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.