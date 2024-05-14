TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

