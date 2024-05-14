Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,328 shares of company stock valued at $876,644. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.