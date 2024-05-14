Truist Financial Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $65.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised US Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

USFD stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

