Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Trupanion worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after buying an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 240,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trupanion by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Trupanion Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

