UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNF. Barclays boosted their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.75.

NYSE UNF opened at $165.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

