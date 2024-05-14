Unilever PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4556 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Unilever has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
