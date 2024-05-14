Unilever PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4556 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

