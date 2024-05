Unilever PLC (ULVR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 36.74 on June 7th

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.46) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,293.30 ($53.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,942.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,883.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,952.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.16. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,378 ($54.99).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULVR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($57.77) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.30) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

