Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Vacasa Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $114,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 694,124 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

