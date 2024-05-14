Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 919,123 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,436,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,063,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 359,168 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 269,393 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Valaris Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.