VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.24% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOI opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

