Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

