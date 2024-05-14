Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,738,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $236.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $238.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

