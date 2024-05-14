Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 260.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

