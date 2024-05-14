Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.90. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

