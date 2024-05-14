Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Upgraded to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 66 ($0.83) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 123 ($1.54).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VANQ. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

LON:VANQ opened at GBX 56.83 ($0.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.76 million, a PE ratio of -2,710.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.13. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.15 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($2.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vanquis Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

