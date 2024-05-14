VAT Group AG (VACNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3957 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
VAT Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.
About VAT Group
