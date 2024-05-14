Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vector Capital Stock Up 4.2 %
VCAP opened at GBX 33.85 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of -0.10. Vector Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.23.
Vector Capital Company Profile
