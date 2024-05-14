Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vector Capital Stock Up 4.2 %

VCAP opened at GBX 33.85 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of -0.10. Vector Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.23.

Get Vector Capital alerts:

Vector Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.