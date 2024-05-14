VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEON opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. VEON has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

