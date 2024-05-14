Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Get Verastem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verastem

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Verastem has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.