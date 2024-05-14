Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $13.88 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

