Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,404 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 171.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 234,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.