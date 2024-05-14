Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

