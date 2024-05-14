Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,804,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,942,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after buying an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

