Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LEA opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $120.48 and a one year high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.