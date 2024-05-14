Versor Investments LP Sells 1,409 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,934,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $206.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.