Versor Investments LP Sells 25,801 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 4,779.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 694,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth about $4,839,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

