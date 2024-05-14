Versor Investments LP Sells 5,514 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in AutoNation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,095 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

