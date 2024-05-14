Versor Investments LP Takes $356,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

