Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $510.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.78 and its 200-day moving average is $432.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

