Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Victory Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.