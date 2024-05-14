VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VFS. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $4.56 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

