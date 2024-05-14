Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.04 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823,646 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 822.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 650,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 580,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,946 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

