Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.75.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. Visteon has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $1,999,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 35.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Visteon by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Visteon by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

