Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,599 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:VST opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

