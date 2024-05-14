Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.23.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

