Vossloh AG (VOSSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 4th

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Vossloh Price Performance
VOSSY opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Vossloh has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.
About Vossloh
