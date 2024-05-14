VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

