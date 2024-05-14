Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

VYGR has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

