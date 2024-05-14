vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $25.90 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes that is in Phase III clinical trial; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases, psoriasis, COPD, and Atopic Dermatitis that is in Phase III clinical trial.
