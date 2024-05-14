vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $25.90 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VTVT Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 242,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.23% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes that is in Phase III clinical trial; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases, psoriasis, COPD, and Atopic Dermatitis that is in Phase III clinical trial.

