Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,024,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,551,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSO opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.61. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.17 and a 52 week high of $482.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

