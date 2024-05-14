WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 475.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of WD-40 worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WD-40 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WD-40 by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $233.31 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $182.53 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.85.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

