Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 320 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $878.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $281.52 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.05.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

