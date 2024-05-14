Wedbush Trims Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price to $70.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

